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Sweet Bonanza Candyland game is the continuation of slots Sweet Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza Xmas from casino provider Pragmatic Play!

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Studio Pragmatic Play, known globally as a content provider to the online gaming sector, has an impressive line-up of live dealer slots. One such slot machine is Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

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On our website, SWEETBONANZALIVE.NET, you can find reviews of Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Sweet Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza XMAS and many other live casino games.

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At the moment, the ranking of the top 5 casinos to play live casino Sweet Bonanza Candyland Live includes the following brands:

The advantage of a live casino integrated into an online casino is that it operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Only the live casino dealers will change periodically.

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Gambling Commission and Player Restrictions

The only thing that was not a player restrictions and completed verification of an account in a particular online casino at the time of the game. After all, the gaming commission and the casino owners follow these rules.

If specific player restrictions are violated, the casino owners may block the player’s account and not pay winnings in the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Otherwise, the gambling commission may revoke the casino’s license. In the European Union and many countries worldwide, the observance of the game’s integrity and the player’s rights are carefully watched!

In addition to the standard gameplay, the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland Pragmatic Play has several bonus features.

But the most beloved features of the game are Sweet Bonanza Candyland Sweet Spins, Bubble Surprise, Candy Drop, and Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster!

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Pragmatic Play Launches the Game Sweet Bonanza Candyland in Live Casino Mode.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios) is a new live dealer game with a spinning wheel designed for Live Casinos. This latest slot fantastically combines virtual reality with a real-life environment.

Unlike other popular games with spinning wheels,, such as Crazy Time, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Monopoly Live, Dream Catcher, Mega Ball, Lightning Roulette, Lightning Dice, Deal or No Deal, and Football Studio from the famous developer Evolution Gaming, the Sweet Bonanza Candyland game with a live dealer from Pragmatic Play is much more vibrant and dynamic.

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When playing this game with a money wheel, live dealer, and bonus rounds of Sweet Spins, Candy Drop, Sugar Bomb, Sugar Bomb Booster, and Bubble Surprise, you enter a sweet world of candies and fully immerse yourself in the magic world of Pragmatic Play Studio’s virtual casino games.

In this way, players can immerse themselves in an inspiring slot experience that appeals to many users. The game features stunning mega multipliers and game show broadcasts, and it combines Money Wheels with the theme of the popular slot from Pragmatic Play Studios.

In 2019, the original version of the booming online slot Sweet Bonanza was created and is considered a brand classic. The game immediately became a favourite among gamers who liked the candy theme and the possibility of big wins.

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Over time, the regular play of the online slot Sweet Bonanza has evolved into a lively wheel of fortune.

The player now has the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of the new live TV game, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, from the provider Pragmatic Play, which is created in pastel colours with lots of candies, lighting, animations, and unique sound effects.

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The director of the Pragmatic Play, Yossi Barzely, had this to say about this unique game – “Sweet Bonanza is one of the outstanding slots, and we have added a Live Casino version of this game called Sweet Bonanza Candyland to our offering.

It’s a unique product that demonstrates Pragmatic Play Studios’ ambition. The company continues its journey as the leading slots provider in the gambling entertainment sector.”

How Does the Gameplay of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland Take Place?

Professional broadcasters host the show on stage with a vertically mounted wheel that shows images of candied fruit and colourful lollipops. The friendly dealers of the TV game Sweet Bonanza Candyland are dressed in costumes that match the style of the game.

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The player feels as if they are in the studio of a glittering TV show, and they have the opportunity to participate in an exciting game of chance involving a wheel at the centre of the live studio.

Participants in the showplace bet on the pointer, stopping at one of the 54 segments of the spinning wheel. These numbers can be awarded a fixed payout multiplier and two bonus games.

Each number has a corresponding multiplier value awarded to the user if they win that position.

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All the numbers are found in forty-eight segments. The number one can be found in twenty-three cells of the wheel, twos in fifteen parts, fives and tens in seven and four elements, respectively.

The percentage return on the slot machine is determined by the player’s chosen Sweet Bonanza Strategy, which ranges from 91.15% to 96.48%.

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You can learn more about the strategy of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland in a separate article on our website, “Discover the strategy and tricks of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland!”

How Do I Start Playing the Live Dealer Game Sweet Bonanza Candyland?

If you want to run this live slot, you’ll need to wait for the message to appear on the screen so that you can place your bet. You’ll need to decide on the chip value you want to bet on a given spin of the wheel.

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Place the chip in the appropriate sector. Once you have decided on a bet, wait for the dealer to say, ‘Betting is closed.’

The presenters begin to spin the wheel, and once it stops, you need to keep an eye on the pointer. All game results are displayed on the game interface. The odds of the winning sector determine your winnings. You will find all the information about your winnings in the “Betting and Payouts” section.

How do I Manage the Gameplay of the Slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland?

In one round of the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play), the user can place six types of bets. To duplicate a bet, click the “Repeat Bet” button.

You also have the “Double Bet” and “Cancel” buttons.

You can delete the last bet by clicking on the respective button. If you need to cancel several bets, press the “Cancel” button several times.

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If you want to know the number of funds available, look for the indicator at the bottom of the game screen on desktop and mobile devices.

Before you start playing in the live TV game Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios), make sure you have enough money in your account to cover your bets. Use the ‘Cashier’ button next to the ‘Balance’ button to make transactions.

On smartphones, it is located inside the gaming menu. Find the Total Bet indicator in the game menu if you need to know the total amount of all bets.

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Description of the Bonus games and additional features of the Game Sweet Bonanza Candyland

The player can bet on any wheel area and must activate a position bet to win. Essentially, the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland is an actual wheel of fortune with the highest winning potential, 20,000 times the player’s bet amount, i.e. €500,000.

The following two bonus games and multiplier feature are displayed in eight segments:

1. the Sweet Spins bonus game, through which the user receives ten spins if they win. For the player who has placed a bet on the sector with the Sweet Spins bonus game, when the wheel stops in this segment, there is an opportunity to participate in the current round.

After each wheel spin in the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland, there are payouts for winning combinations. When the pointer stops in the correct sector with the bonus feature “Sweet Spins”, the player can get ten free spins in a game with six reels and five rows.

This feature activates cascading wins, multipliers and extra reel spins. This game uses the mechanics of a slot machine and features eight symbols.

Winnings are awarded for the number of matching symbols appearing in different random locations on the screen after each round of Play.

The winnings depend on the player’s bet multiplied by the winning combination’s multiplier. Scatters can be found anywhere on the reels. Three scatter symbols bring the player five sweet spins.

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2. Sugar Bomb multiplier feature: A random multiplier between 2x and 10x appears and triggers an extra spin during this bonus feature. If the wheel stops again in this segment, the player’s winnings are increased by the value of the appropriate multiplier.

The reels spin in a 6×5 format, and winning combinations consist of eight or more symbols. When the player begins a Sugar Bomb combination, the cascading winnings feature is triggered.

During the bonus feature Sugar Bomb, the winning symbols are replaced with new icons. Two special symbols can also replace the regular icons.

The Sugar Bomb feature has a random multiplier that varies from 2x to 100x and is used to determine the winning amount of the current wheel spin. When Lollypop symbols appear on the game grid, they give the player +5 bonus spins.

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The Sugar Bomb booster can increase the maximum multiplier value by up to 20x. The Sugar Bomb is the same symbol used as a multiplier in the slot game.

During the launch of the feature Sugar Bomb, the following actions will occur:

The multiplier on the game screen is randomly selected: 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, 6x, 7x, 8x, 9x, 10x.

The wheel with the given multiplier is rotated again.

Bets do not leave their place in the sectors. The dealer does not accept new bets.

All bets made by the player correspond to the multiplier indicator.

The winning bet depends on the re-spin results, with the winnings multiplied by the Sugar Bomb multiplier.

3. Candy Drop: A multiplier bonus game played in a virtual maze called ‘Plinko’.

When a bet is made, and the wheel stops in the area with the name Candy Drop, the player can participate in this round, which has four rows with additive numbers (e.g., +4) or multipliers (e.g., 5x) spread across all rows.

The sweets fall through a vertical maze during the bonus feature Candy Drop.

The player must choose one of the three candies. The dealer launches the ball through the maze, which points to multiplier values, which are added and paid out to the user as a reward.

Once the ball reaches the bottom of the maze, all the collected multipliers will increase the user’s bet, and they will receive the corresponding prize.

The player must watch the purple cells, which point to the jackpot. The jackpot is awarded 999:1 (1000x) on the user’s bet, which must be placed in the Candy Drop sector.

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In the unique game Candy Drop, the user needs to pass their candy through all positions to the jackpot, which will take the appropriate multiplier into account when the jackpot is paid out.

The bonus game Candy Drop starts with the user choosing one of three candies, each with a 1x multiplier.

Then, the following stages of the game Candy Drop await the player:

Alternating the candies from left to right according to an algorithm.

Passing the candies through a path with obstacles.

Collect additive numbers or special multipliers from the four rows.

Determination of the final multiplier in the Candy Drop betting area. This multiplier can be determined by a sequence of values based on mathematical principles.

The player will know the number of his winnings calculated according to his Candy Drop bet.

The number of winnings is multiplied by the Sugar Bomb multiplier if the pointer is in the appropriate segment.

Users can activate the Sugar Bomb Booster bet feature, which doubles the value of the Sugar Bomb multipliers. The player can also bet on the selected bonus game or use the multiplier feature to multiply the winnings.

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After each reel spin, the pointer shows the highlighted Sugar Bomb segment, unlocking a 2x-10x multiplier.

This triggers a wheel with the dealer, on which the original bets are saved. During each re-spin, winnings with numerical values and bonus game results are multiplied by the multiplier value.

At the same time, the player can take advantage of higher multipliers in the bonus game, which can be triggered in any betting round. If the Sugar Bomb booster is activated, the multiplier will be doubled each time this bonus game is triggered.

The player pays 25% of the bet made to start this booster.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland Demo

Unfortunately, Sweet Bonanza Candyland does not have a demo version, and playing for free in this casino slot will not work. The game takes place in a live casino studio, with a real dealer and the spinning wheel live.

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The bonus amount can be used in the game Sweet Bonanza, which will surpass the demo mode in profitability.

After all, in bonus mode, you can win a real amount of money in the bonus rounds. Bonus features Sweet Spins, Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster, Candy Drop, Bubble Surprise and even get the maximum win.

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How do you play the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland on Mobile Devices?

It is worth emphasizing that the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios) is fully adapted for modern screens of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops) and is fully compatible with Android, iOS and Windows operating systems.

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Watching the money wheel spin on the screens of mobile devices with high expansion is even more pleasant for the eyes, as all the fine details look more precise, and the bright colours of candies and sweets look even more juicy and delicious!

The bright colours and exciting sound effects of Sweet Bonanza are especially noticeable on mobile devices when the spinning wheel falls. It is a bonus game with features such as Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster, Sweet Spins, Candy Drop, and Buble Surprise!

You can learn more about Sweet Bonanza Candyland’s strategy when playing on your smartphone in a separate article, “How to Download the App Sweet Bonanza?“

Summary

Studio Pragmatic Play has long been one of the leading content providers in the iGaming industry. This company regularly releases the top hits among online slots, which are always popular in online casinos.

The casino wheel “Sweet Bonanza Candyland” is one of those live dealer games with a money wheel and great bonus features that have remained popular since its premiere. It’s a mega-cool performance broadcast from a new, purpose-built live slot studio.

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Since its release, the charming live slot machine has won the hearts of many gamers. This wheel-of-luck-style gambling game has excellent graphics and well-designed sound effects.

The relaxed aesthetic of the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland (provider Pragmatic Play) fits well in a live casino setting. The winnings on this slot machine result from a random number generator.

If you want to feel like you’re part of a great TV show and win amazing prizes, be sure to play this tremendous live slot with all the features you’d expect from a blockbuster created by Pragmatic Play Studios.

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How to win Sweet Bonanza Candyland? Sweet Bonanza Candyland is a live casino game you can play at online casinos. To win the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland, you must guess the numbers according to the game's paytable and spin the fortune wheel. You can increase your chances of winning by betting more on each spin and taking advantage of any bonus features or special symbols the game offers. Keep in mind that playing the Sweet Bonanza Candyland game and other online slots is a form of entertainment, and it is impossible to guarantee wins. It is always essential to gamble responsibly and within your budget. How to play Sweet Bonanza Candyland? To play Sweet Bonanza Candyland, select your bet per wheel of fortune sector and wait until the TV show host spins the wheel. The bonus game has a cascading reels feature, which means that winning symbols will disappear, and new symbols will take their place, potentially leading to more wins on the same spin. The game has several special symbols and features that can help you win, such as multipliers, wild symbols, and a free spins round. The most profitable segments of the Sweet Bonanza Wheel are: Candy Drop symbols,

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and Sweet Spins symbols. What is the RTP of Sweet Bonanza Candyland? The RTP (return to player) of Sweet Bonanza Candyland is 96.51%. This feature is the theoretical percentage of money the game expects to pay out over time. Can you play Sweet Bonanza Candyland for free? No, you can't play Sweet Bonanza Candyland in free demo mode. This rule was introduced because Sweet Bonanza Candyland's action takes place in a live casino studio in real time.

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