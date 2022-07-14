Read the full review of the Game Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland game is the continuation of slots Sweet Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza Xmas from casino provider Pragmatic Play!

Studio Pragmatic Play, known globally as a content provider to the online gaming sector, has an impressive line-up of live dealer slots. One such slot machine is Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

And on our website SWEETBONANZALIVE.NET you can find reviews of Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Sweet Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza XMAS and many other live casino games.

And also get reliable and detailed information about the strategy of games, bonuses in slots, demo versions, mobile casino and free spins for registration.

And also find the best casino from our rating "Top 5 casinos with SWEET BONANZA CANDYLAND game".

At the moment, the ranking of the top 5 casinos to play live casino Sweet Bonanza Candyland Live includes the following brands:

The advantage of a live casino integrated into the online casino is that the casino runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Only the live casino dealers will change periodically.

After all, they’re live people who need a break, too. But for the lover of the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland it is not particularly important, and he will be able to make the maximum bet at any time of day!

Gambling Commission and Player Restrictions

The only thing that was not a player restrictions and completed verification of an account in a particular online casino at the time of the game. After all, the gaming commission and the casino owners follow these rules.

And in the case of violation of specific player restrictions, the casino owners may block the player’s account and not pay winnings in the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Otherwise, the gambling commission may revoke the casino’s license. In the European Union and many countries worldwide, the observance of the game’s integrity and the player’s rights are watched very carefully!

In addition to the standard gameplay, the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland Pragmatic Play has several bonus features.

But the most beloved feature of the game is Sweet Bonanza Candyland Sweet Spins, Bubble Surprise, Candy Drop and Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster!

When playing this money wheel slot machine, fans of live games and dealer games can look forward to various prizes and payouts that increase the max bet made by up to 20,000 times. This exciting money wheel game is full of sweets, candy and fruit.

And of course, a unique charm of the game with a dealer Sweet Bonanza Candyland, in addition to bonus rounds Sweet Spins, Candy Drop, Bubble Surprise, Sugar Bomb and Sugar Bomb Booster gives it a spinning wheel.

Pragmatic Play launches the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland in Live Casino mode.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios) is a new live dealer game with a spinning wheel designed for Live Casino. The latest slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland combines virtual reality with a real-life environment in a fantastic way.

Unlike other popular games with spinning wheels such as Crazy Time, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Monopoly Live, Dream Catcher, Mega Ball, Lightning Roulette, Lightning Dice, Deal or No Deal and Football Studio from the famous developer Evolution Gaming, Sweet Bonanza Candyland game with a live dealer from Pragmatic Play is much more vibrant and dynamic.

When playing this game with a money wheel, live dealer and bonus round Sweet Spins, Candy Drop, Sugar Bomb, Sugar Bomb Booster and Bubble Surprise you get into a sweet world of candies and fully immerse yourself in the magic world of the virtual casino games of Pragmatic Play Studio.

In this way, players can immerse themselves in an inspiring slot experience that appeals to many users with stunning mega multipliers and game show broadcasts, as well as combining Money Wheels with the theme of the popular slot from the Pragmatic Play Studios.

In 2019, the original version of the booming online slot, Sweet Bonanza, was created and considered a brand classic. The game immediately became a favourite among gamers who liked the candy theme and the possibility of big winnings.

Over time, the regular play of the online slot Sweet Bonanza has evolved into a lively wheel of fortune.

The player now has the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of the new live TV game Sweet Bonanza Candyland from the provider Pragmatic Play created in pastel colours with lots of candies, lighting, animations and special sound effects.

The director of the Pragmatic Play, Yossi Barzely had this to say about this unique game – “Sweet Bonanza is one of the outstanding slots, and we have added a Live Casino version of this game called Sweet Bonanza Candyland to our offering.

It’s a unique product that demonstrates the ambition of Pragmatic Play Studios, which continues its journey as the leading slots provider in the gambling entertainment sector.”

How does the gameplay of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland take place?

Professional broadcasters host the show on stage with a vertically mounted wheel that shows images of candied fruit and colourful lollipops. The friendly dealers of the TV game Sweet Bonanza Candyland are dressed in costumes that match the style of the game.

The player feels as if they are in the studio of a glittering TV show while having the opportunity to participate in an exciting game of chance that uses a wheel at the centre of the live studio.

In doing so, participants in the showplace bets on the pointer stopping at one of the 54 segments of the spinning wheel. These can be numbers awarded with a fixed payout multiplier and two bonus games.

Each number has a corresponding multiplier value, which is awarded to the user if they win that position.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland Strategy

All the numbers are found in forty-eight segments. The number one can be found in twenty-three cells of the wheel, twos in fifteen parts, fives and tens in seven and four elements, respectively.

The percentage return on the slot machine is determined by the chosen Sweet Bonanza Strategy of the player and ranges from 91.15% to 96.48%.

You can learn more about the strategy of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland in a separate article, "Discover the strategy and tricks of the Sweet Bonanza Candyland!"

How do I start playing the live dealer game Sweet Bonanza Candyland?

If you want to run this live slot, you’ll need to wait for the message to appear on the screen so that you can place your bet. You’ll need to decide on the value of the chip you want to bet on a given spin of the wheel.

The chip needs to be placed in the appropriate sector. Once you have decided on a bet, wait for the message from the dealer saying ‘Betting is closed.

The presenters begin to spin the wheel, and once it stops, you need to keep an eye on the pointer. All game results are displayed on the game interface. The odds of the winning sector determine your winnings. You will find all the information about your winnings in the “Betting and Payouts” section.

How do I manage the gameplay of the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland?

The user can use six types of bets in one round of the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play). If you need to duplicate a bet, click the “Repeat Bet” button.

You also have the “Double Bet” and “Cancel” buttons at your disposal.

You can delete the last bet by clicking on the respective button. If you need to cancel several bets, press the “Cancel” button several times.

If you want to know the number of funds available, keep an eye on the indicator at the bottom of the game screen on desktop and mobile devices.

Before you start playing in the live TV game Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios), make sure you have enough money in your account to cover your bets. To make transactions, use the ‘Cashier’ button next to the ‘Balance’ button.

On smartphones, it is located inside the gaming menu. Find the Total Bet indicator in the game menu if you need to know the total amount of all bets.

Description of the bonus games and additional features of the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland

The player can bet on any wheel area and must activate a position bet to win. Essentially, the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland is a real wheel of fortune with the highest winning potential, 20,000 times the player’s bet amount, i.e. €500,000. The following two bonus games and multiplier feature are displayed in eight segments:

1. the Sweet Spins bonus game, through which the user receives ten spins if they win. For the player who has placed a bet on the sector with the Sweet Spins bonus game, when the wheel stops in this segment, there is an opportunity to participate in the current round.

After each wheel spin in the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland, there are payouts for winning combinations. When the pointer stops in the correct sector with the bonus feature “Sweet Spins”, the player can get ten free spins in a game with six reels and five rows.

This feature activates cascading wins, multipliers and extra reel spins. This game uses the mechanics of a slot machine and features eight symbols.

Winnings are awarded for the number of matching symbols appearing in different random locations on the screen after each round of Play.

The winnings depend on the player’s bet multiplied by the winning combination’s multiplier. Scatter can be found anywhere on the reels. Three scatter symbols bring the player five sweet spins.

2. Sugar Bomb multiplier feature: During this bonus feature, a random multiplier between 2x and 10x appears and triggers an extra spin. If the wheel stops again in this segment, the player’s winnings are increased by the value of the appropriate multiplier.

The reels spin in a 6×5 format, with winning combinations formed by eight or more symbols. The cascading winnings feature is triggered when the player begins this Sugar Bomb combination.

The winning symbols are replaced with new icons during the bonus feature Sugar Bomb. Two special symbols can replace the regular icons.

The Sugar Bomb feature has a random multiplier that varies from 2x to 100x and is used about the winning amount of the current wheel spin. Lollypop symbols give the player +5 bonus spins when they appear on the game grid.

The Sugar Bomb booster can increase the maximum available multiplier value by up to 20x. The Sugar Bomb is the same symbol used as a multiplier in the slot game.

During the launch of the feature Sugar Bomb, the following actions will occur:

The multiplier on the game screen is randomly selected: 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, 6x, 7x, 8x, 9x, 10x.

The wheel with the given multiplier is rotated again.

Bets do not leave their place in the sectors. The dealer does not accept new bets.

All bets made by the player correspond to the multiplier indicator.

The winning bet depends on the re-spin results with the winnings multiplied by the Sugar Bomb multiplier.

3. Candy Drop: A multiplier bonus game played in a virtual maze called ‘Plinko’.

When a bet is made, and the wheel stops in the area with the name Candy Drop, the player can participate in this round with four rows with additive numbers (e.g. +4) or multipliers (e.g. 5x) spread across all rows.

The sweets fall through a vertical maze during the bonus feature Candy Drop.

The player must choose one of the three candies. The ball launched by the dealer through the maze then points to multiplier values, which are added and paid out to the user as a reward.

Once the ball reaches the bottom of the maze, all the collected multipliers will increase the user’s bet, and they will receive the corresponding prize.

The player needs to keep an eye on the purple cells, which point the way to the jackpot. The jackpot is awarded at a rate of 999:1 (1000x) on the user’s bet, which must necessarily be placed in the Candy Drop sector.

The user needs their candy to pass through all positions to the jackpot in the unique game Candy Drop, which will take the appropriate multiplier into account when the jackpot is paid out.

The bonus game Candy Drop starts with the user choosing one of the three candies, each with its own 1x multiplier.

Then the following stages of the game Candy Drop await the player:

Alternating the candies from left to right according to an algorithm.

Passing the candies through a path with obstacles.

Collect additive numbers or special multipliers from the four rows.

Determination of the final multiplier in the Candy Drop betting area. This multiplier can be determined by a sequence of values based on mathematical principles.

The player will know the number of his winnings calculated according to his Candy Drop bet.

The number of winnings is multiplied by the Sugar Bomb multiplier if the pointer is in the appropriate segment.

Users can activate the Sugar Bomb Booster bet feature, which will double the value of the Sugar Bomb multipliers. The player has the option to bet on the selected bonus game or use the multiplier feature, which can be used to multiply the winnings.

After each reel spin, the pointer shows the highlighted Sugar Bomb segment, unlocking a 2x-10x multiplier.

This triggers a wheel with the dealer, on which the original bets are saved. During each re-spin, winnings with numerical values and bonus game results are multiplied by the multiplier value.

At the same time, the player can take advantage of higher multipliers in the bonus game, which can be triggered in any betting round. If the Sugar Bomb booster is activated, the multiplier will be doubled each time this bonus game is triggered.

The player pays 25% of the bet made to start this booster.

Sweet Bonanza Candyland Demo

Unfortunately, there is no demo version of Sweet Bonanza Candyland. And playing for free in this casino slot will not work. This is because the game’s action takes place in a live casino studio, with a real dealer and the spinning wheel live.

But for our readers, there is excellent news. You can get a no-deposit bonus, free spins for registration, or a deposit bonus in the other slot machines, win real money and start playing Sweet Bonanza Candyland with an extra amount on your balance.

The bonus amount can be used in the game Sweet Bonanza, which will surpass the demo mode in profitability.

After all, in bonus mode, you can win a real amount of money in the bonus rounds, bonus features Sweet Spins, Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster, Candy Drop, Bubble Surprise and even get the maximum win.

That is impossible in Sweet Bonanza Candyland demo mode!

How to play the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland on mobile devices?

It is worth emphasizing that the game Sweet Bonanza Candyland (Pragmatic Play Studios) is fully adapted for modern screens of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops) and is fully compatible with Android, iOS and Windows operating systems.

Watching the spinning of the money wheel on the screens of mobile devices with the high expansion is even more pleasant for the eyes, as all the fine details look more precise, and the bright colours of candies and sweets look even more juicy and delicious!

Bright colours and exciting sound effects game Sweet Bonanza especially noticeable on mobile devices when the spinning wheel falls bonus game with bonus features such as Sugar Bomb with Sugar Bomb Booster, Sweet Spins, Candy drop and Booble Surprise!

You can learn more about Sweet Bonanza Candyland strategy when playing on your smartphone in a separate article, "How to Download the App Sweet Bonanza?"

Summary

Studio Pragmatic Play has long been one of the leading content providers in the iGaming industry. This company regularly releases top hits among online slots, which can always be found at the top positions of popularity in online casinos.

The casino wheel “Sweet Bonanza Candyland” is one of those live dealer games with a money wheel and great bonus features that hasn’t lost popularity since its premiere. It’s a mega-cool performance broadcast from a new, purpose-built live slot studio.

The charming live slot machine has won the hearts of many gamers since its release. This wheel-of-luck-style gambling game has excellent graphics and well-designed sound effects.

The relaxed aesthetic of the slot Sweet Bonanza Candyland (provider Pragmatic Play) fits well in a live casino setting, with all the winnings generated on this slot machine resulting from a random number generator.

If you want to feel like you’re part of a great TV show and win amazing prizes, be sure to play this tremendous live slot, which has all the features you’d expect from a blockbuster created by Pragmatic Play Studios.

Follow us to the best casinos, use the accumulated gaming experience, catch bonus spins get cash prizes at the maximum bet!

